Coronavirus: Centerville assisted living center resident vaccinated during DeWine update

A resident at a Centerville retirement and assisted living center received her first coronavirus vaccination live during Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily pandemic update Monday.
Bethany Village received the vaccinations as part of a federal program partnering long-term care facilities with pharmacies.
CVS arrived at the assisted living center around 10 a.m. Monday and vaccinations started at 11 a.m., said Jess Doll, a long-term care nurse manager and infection control nurse at the facility.
“I’m excited. Our residents have been very receptive, very excited.” she said. “Families were over the moon excited that we were getting started this quickly.”
Karyl Junkala, a resident at the facility who was vaccinated, said she was ready and anxious to get the shot.
“I’m very pleased to be a part of it,” she said.