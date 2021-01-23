Coronavirus: Christopher’s Restaurant closes temporarily after employee tests positive

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the owners announced. They plan to reopen Feb. 1.
Dave and Erika Krites, the owners of the restaurant, said that one of their employees who works at the front of the restaurant tested positive. They reported the employee was exposed to the virus outside the restaurant, but she worked at Christopher’s during a time period between the exposure and when her symptoms developed, the owners said.
“The good news is that she is doing great and is anxious to get back to work to see you all!” The owners wrote in a letter.
The owners consulted with Montgomery County health officials and are taking necessary steps to maintain the health and safety of those who work at Christopher’s. Some staff will be quarantining to ensure safety of the other staff and customers, the owners said. With reduced staff, the restaurant would not be able to provide quality service.
“We will spend the next week thoroughly cleaning our facility (and experimenting on some new specials!) in preparation for that reopening,” the owners said. “We apologize for the inconvenience but know you will understand our decision. We continue to be humbled and so appreciative of your support, encouragement, love, and prayers as we all continue to navigate these challenging times together.”
Updates on the restaurant’s reopening can be found on their Facebook Page.