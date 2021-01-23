Coronavirus: Christopher’s Restaurant closes temporarily after employee tests positive

Dave and Erika Krites, the owners of the restaurant, said that one of their employees who works at the front of the restaurant tested positive. They reported the employee was exposed to the virus outside the restaurant, but she worked at Christopher’s during a time period between the exposure and when her symptoms developed, the owners said.

“The good news is that she is doing great and is anxious to get back to work to see you all!” The owners wrote in a letter.