Coronavirus: Daily case average drops below 3,000 in Ohio

Twelve ICU admissions were record Friday, bringing the total to 7,014 in Ohio.

The state’s deaths increased by 82 for a total of 16,693.

Nearly 12% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,396,886 people having the first dose and 576,534 completing the vaccination in Ohio as of Friday.

Next week, Ohio will begin having virtual town halls to address health inequities and questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

They will focus on African Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders and rural Ohioans.

The town halls are scheduled for:

Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.: African American Ohioans

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.: Hispanic/Latino Ohioans

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m.: Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.: Rural Ohioans

Ohioans can view the town halls on the state health department’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall.