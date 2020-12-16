Coronavirus: Daily cases dip below 6,000 as ODH reports technical issues

In southwest Ohio, there are 1,222 coronavirus patients hospitalized, according to ODH. The region has reported 1,200 patients or more for the last eight days.

COVID-19 patients account for 16.9% of the region’s hospital beds, with 27.62% (1,997 beds) available. COVID-19 patients also account for 22.88% of ICU beds in southwest Ohio. ICUs have 20.64%, or 239, beds available.

The state has reported 7,777 total deaths throughout the pandemic, with 123 reported in the last 24 hours.

ICU admissions increased by 61 for a total of 5,344.

Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate dipped to 14.5% as of Monday, according to ODH.

Ohio is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, with an estimated 420,000 arriving before Christmas, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

This week, the state received 98,475 vaccines from Pfizer. The doses went to hospitals throughout the region, including Springfield Regional Medical Center, and will be distributed to health care workers.

Next week, local health departments should receive their first shipment