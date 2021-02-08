Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases drop below 2,000 for first time this year

As of Monday, hospitalizations have remained under 2,500 for seven consecutive days. If the pattern continues, Ohio could see its statewide curfew lifted entirely when Gov. Mike DeWine re-evaluates it on Thursday.

Ohio reported 11 ICU admissions on Monday, bringing the total to 23.

Deaths increased by 36 for a total of 11,695. As of Monday, Ohio was reporting an average of 67 deaths related to the virus a day.

This week, Ohioans ages 65 and older are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. DeWine said last week that the state will hold eligibility at ages 65 and older for the next few weeks as Ohio continues to distribute shots.

Each week, Ohio receives approximately 140,000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine to offer to Ohioans in Phase 1B. With 2.2 million Ohioans in this group, the weekly impact gradually helps Ohio on the road back. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 8, 2021

With about 2.2 million people eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1B, it’s expected to take weeks to get through the group. Teachers and staff at K-12 schools and residents with an intellectual or medical disability as well as a congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder are also eligible to be vaccinated.

It is not clear when Phase 1C will start or who will be eligible.

As of Monday 1,058,141 people in Ohio have received their first dose of the vaccine and 311,669 people have received both doses, according to ODH.