Coronavirus: Daily cases stay under 2,000 for second straight day in Ohio

The state also reported fewer than 100 new hospitalizations for the third consecutive day on Monday. Seventy-nine hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 48,635.

Statewide, 1,633 coronavirus patients were in the hospital Monday, the lowest umber in the last two weeks. Monday was also the seventh day in a row that coronavirus inpatients were under 2,000, according to ODH.

ICU admissions increased by six for a total of 6,939.

Ohio reported 48 deaths as the bureaus of Infectious Diseases and Vital Statistics continue to reconcile data. Last week the state health department announced that there 4,000 coronavirus deaths in November and December that previously were not included in the COVID-19 dashboard. As the state works to reconcile data, there will be fluctuations in the death count.

This week, Ohioans born with or who have an early childhood condition that continued through adulthood and puts them at a higher risk for severe reactions to coronavirus are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Some of the conditions include sickle cell anemia, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and muscular dystrophy.

“Individuals with these conditions face significantly higher risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Patients will be able to get the vaccine even if they are younger than 65 and can be vaccinated through their primary care doctor, a vaccine clinic or pharmacy.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said that the state will be monitoring this group’s vaccination rate to make sure they are being vaccinated and to also make sure there is not abuse.

As of Monday, 1,307,563 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 481,339 have completed their vaccination.