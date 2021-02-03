Coronavirus: Daily cases stay under 4,000 for fourth consecutive day in Ohio

Ohio reported less than 4,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
While the number of daily cases has slightly increased each day since Sunday, Ohio is still under its 21-day average of 5,099 cases. It’s also nearly half the of daily cases recorded in mid January when the state was seeing more than 6,000 cases a day.
Since the pandemic began, Ohio has recorded 906,727 total cases.
Ninety-four deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,430.
Hospitalizations increased by 214 for a total of 46,873. As of Wednesday, Ohio had 2,379 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 627 in ICUs and 415 on ventilators, according to ODH.
Like cases, hospitalizations have continued to decrease over the last few weeks. On Jan. 21, Ohio had 3,382 coronavirus patients hospitalized, almost 1,000 more than reported on Wednesday.
Southwest Ohio is seeing a similar trends. As of Wednesday, the region was reporting 707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals compared to 936 on Jan. 21.
Statewide, ICU admissions increased by 36 on Wednesday for a total of 6,766.
On Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to share more details about the state’s work with the private sector to fix issues with Ohio’s unemployment system.
The governor said the state is hoping to loan executives and experts from companies.