Coronavirus: Dayton Children’s creates guide for screening in schools

The task force created an algorithm to guide coronavirus screening and determine how to help children with symptoms of the virus. The team also created a guide for screeners explaining how to apply the algorithm to different situations.

The algorithm looks at if a person has been exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 14 days and what symptoms they are showing. Depending on their symptoms and exposure level, the student or staff member could return to class, self-quarantine or be recommended to contact a health care provider for an evaluation.