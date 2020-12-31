Coronavirus: Dayton to keep city buildings closed through Jan. 23

The City of Dayton announced that it will keep its buildings and facilities closed through Jan. 23, following suit with a statewide curfew that is scheduled to end on the same day.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which was scheduled to end this weekend, would be extended for another three weeks.
It is the second time the state has extended the curfew.
The closures include Dayton City Hall, the one-stop center, recreation centers, Dayton Convention Center and water administration.
The City of Dayton will continue to provide services online and by phone. Customers can pay water/waste collection bills by calling 937-333-3550 or visiting paydaytonwater.com. Cash payments can also be made at Family Dollar and CVS stores.
For more information on how to contact the city and access services, visit www.daytonohio.gov/update2020.