Coronavirus: DeWine expected to give more details on vaccine today

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide more details about the coronavirus vaccine and Ohio’s plans to distribute it.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. today.
On Thursday, DeWine said his office is still discussing the details with the federal government about how many doses the state will receive and when.
Last month, he said Ohio could receive its first batch of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15. The state is expected to first receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses per person, and then its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine the following week.
The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard have been running practice drills to prepare for the vaccine’s arrival. The drills include repackaging the vaccine and packing it into dry ice within two minutes and then delivering the shipments within six hours.
The state selected 10 locations, including Springfield Regional Medical Center, across the state to receive and distribute the vaccine. The sites were chosen based on geography, population and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to make the vaccine available to health care workers and nursing home residents first. DeWine previously said it is unlikely that Ohio will receive enough vaccines in its first batch to distribute to the general public.