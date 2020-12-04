Coronavirus: DeWine expected to give more details on vaccine today

Last month, he said Ohio could receive its first batch of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15. The state is expected to first receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses per person, and then its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine the following week.

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard have been running practice drills to prepare for the vaccine’s arrival. The drills include repackaging the vaccine and packing it into dry ice within two minutes and then delivering the shipments within six hours.