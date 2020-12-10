X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, expected to discuss curfew

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during a news conference Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Patterson Homestead in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to give more details on a curfew originally scheduled to end today during his coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

He shared Monday that he will extended the curfew, but did not share additional details.

Last month, DeWine announced a 21-day curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Nov. 19 as slow the spread of the virus.

“The goal is to have fewer contacts,” he said last month. “The whole idea is if you can slow these contacts down it will go a long way in slowing this virus down.”

Cases and hospitalizations surged in the state throughout November, setting multiple records on the state and local level.

At the beginning of the month, Ohio record more than 5,000 daily cases for the first time. By the end of November, the state hard reported more than 10,000 cases a day and was regularly seeing more than 7,000 daily cases.

