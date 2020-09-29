Coronavirus: Wastewater testing shows early signs of increase in cases

The Miami Valley is dropping out of the state’s top 10 counties for new coronavirus cases reported over the last two weeks, with only two counties in the region making the list.

Mercer County ranked second in the state with 252.6 cases per 100,000 people and Shelby County was sixth with 189.3 cases reported from Sept. 14-27.

Darke, Miami, Butler, Auglaize, Greene and Montgomery counties all just missed the top 10, ranking 11th through 16th respectively.

There have been 12,907 total cases of coronavirus and 4,783 deaths reported in Ohio according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Just over 1,100 cases and 37 deaths were reported Tuesday. The state has been hovering around 1,000 cases reported each day, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Ohio’s 21-day average is at 996 daily cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 106 for a total of 15,413. Thirteen ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,274.

Last week, the state officials announced that indoor visitation will resume at nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting Oct. 12.

Visits must be scheduled in advanced and are limited to two visitors per resident.

Facilities should consider staffing levels, the number of coronavirus cases in the facility, access to testing, personal protective equipment supplies and other factors when considering if the facility is ready to resume indoor visits.

With September coming to a close, Halloween and trick-or-treating is on many Ohioans' minds.

Ultimately, it will be up to local communities to decide if and when to go forward with trick-or-treating, DeWine said.

However, the state and the CDC both released tips on how to celebrate the holiday safely.