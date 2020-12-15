X

Coronavirus: DeWine to address virus response in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine reminds residents that they still need to wear a mask Tuesday as Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans listens shortly after the first vaccine arrives at the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will speak today at 2:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also address Ohioans during the press conference.

Coronavirus vaccines continued to be delivered to Ohio hospitals today.

Springfield Regional Medical Center received its first batch of vaccines this morning and is planning to administer them to high-risk hospital personnel. It’s one of eight hospitals in Ohio to start receiving the vaccines today.

The state received it’s first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, with batches going to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 10 hospitals were selected to receive and distribute the vaccine based on geography, population nd access to ultra-cold storage capacity, DeWine said.

Under phase one of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, Ohio is focusing on vaccinating at-risk groups, including health care worker and those caring for coronavirus patients. As more vaccines are available, the state will then vaccinate residents and staff at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, veterans homes and psychiatric hospitals, as well as first responders.

