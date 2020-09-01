Coronavirus: 124,610 total cases, 4,165 deaths reported in Ohio

Schools will also notify local health departments of all student and staff cases on a weekly basis, which will then be reported to the state.

Cases will be listed on the state coronavirus website each Wednesday.

Ohio assisted living facilities to get baseline saliva tests

DeWine also announced Thursday that baseline saliva testing at assisted living centers have been halted after facilities noticed inconsistent results. The state is working to figure out why there have been inconsistencies through controlled validation testing.