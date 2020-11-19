Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on Ohio’s response to virus

Gov. Mike DeWine will speak at 2 p.m. today, discussing Ohio’s latest coronavirus numbers and how the state is responding to the pandemic.
A statewide 21-day curfew is scheduled to start today. Ohioans are advised to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exemptions include people going to and from working, seeking medical care or getting groceries or takeout.
DeWine announced the curfew on Tuesday, but has yet to release the full details.
Other communities across the state issued stay-at-home advisories as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County issued an advisory starting today and going through Dec. 17. Residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with those outside their household.
Similar advisories were issued in Franklin County, Columbus, Summit County, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
As of Wednesday, Ohio has reported 318,828 total cases of coronavirus. Virus data was updated several hours late Wednesday, with the Ohio Department of Health noting that the day’s data was incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.
It is not clear why the cases are pending.