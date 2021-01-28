Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic as hospitalizations drops

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response as hospitalizations drop throughout the state.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join him for the 2 p.m. press conference.
Starting today, Ohio’s curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 11. DeWine announced the change Wednesday after statewide coronavirus hospitalizations remained under 3,500 patients for seven straight days.
The governor announced measures earlier this week aimed at easing the statewide curfew. The curfew initially went into effect in min-November and was from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
However, with hospitalizations trending down, DeWine said Tuesday that there were ways to start lifting the curfew.
If hospitalizations stay below 3,500 patients for seven days the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. If the patient count drops below 3,000 for seven days in a row then it’s from midnight to 5 a.m. To lift the curfew entirely, hospitalizations need to say below 2,500 for a week.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Ohio has less than 3,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized, according to the Ohio Department of Health.