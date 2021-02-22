Coronavirus: Daily cases stay under 2,000 for second straight day in Ohio

Ohio reported less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Sunday the state recorded its fewest number of daily cases, 1,461. In the last week, Ohio has reported less than 2,000 daily cases three times.
Throughout the pandemic, 955,378 cases have been recorded in the state. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 2,681 cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 120 and ICU admissions grew by 16 in the state for a total of 49,492 and 7,044 respectively.
Ohio added 58 deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 16,874.
Last week, the governor said that more information about guidance for nursing home and long-term care facility visitations would be released in the coming day.
Current guidelines allow compassionate care visits at facilities to help residents who are struggling with changes due to the pandemic.
Examples of compassionate care visits include residents who need encouragement eating and drinking that was previously provided by family and caregivers or residents who used to talk and interact with others, but are experiencing emotional distress, crying more or speaking less.