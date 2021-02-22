Coronavirus: Daily cases stay under 2,000 for second straight day in Ohio

Ohio added 58 deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 16,874.

Last week, the governor said that more information about guidance for nursing home and long-term care facility visitations would be released in the coming day.

Current guidelines allow compassionate care visits at facilities to help residents who are struggling with changes due to the pandemic.

Examples of compassionate care visits include residents who need encouragement eating and drinking that was previously provided by family and caregivers or residents who used to talk and interact with others, but are experiencing emotional distress, crying more or speaking less.