Coronavirus: Ohio sees lowest number of daily cases since Sept. 8

Less than 700 new cases of coroanvirus were reported Tuesday, the lowest reported in one day since Sept. 8, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Ohio has been hovering around 1,000 cases reported during the week, with numbers dropping on the weekend.
On Monday, about 800 cases were reported.
DeWine said he hopes that trend continues tomorrow and that daily cases reported will continue to stay below 1,000.
The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 145,850 total cases of coronavirus 4,635 deaths attributed to the virus in the state. Twelve deaths were reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations increased by 70 for a total of 14,899. Eleven ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,210.
Last week, DeWine unveiled two new COVID-19 dashboards. The first reported coronavirus cases in K-12 schools throughout the state. The data includes cumulative and new cases for both students and staff.
The second dashboard looks at the virus' impact in children younger then 18. It includes how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been reported and also includes cases by county, age group, race and ethnicity.