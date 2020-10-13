Coronavirus: Ohio virus numbers continue to increase, DeWine warns

“To put this in perspective, we had been averaging a little over 1,000 cases per day only two weeks ago,” DeWine said.

Though the state’s data is showing a concerning trend, the governor noted that Ohio has worked hard to slow the spread of the virus.

“Ohioans have done exceeding well through all of this,” he said. “What we’ve really avoided is this huge spike where we would see our hospitals overflowing.”

There have been 171,626 total cases of coronavirus and 5,017 deaths related to the virus in Ohio, according to the state health department.

On Monday, Ohio surpassed 5,000 total deaths due to the virus. It was just three days after the state reported a new record high for daily coronavirus cases.

The virus makes up nearly 5% of deaths in Ohio this year and is the fourth-leading cause of death in the state.

Monday also marked the first day that indoor visits could continue in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All visits must be scheduled ahead of time. Each resident is allowed two visitors per visit for 30 minutes. All visitors are required to wear a face covering.