Coronavirus: Guidelines on performing arts to come in next day, DeWine says

All of Ohio’s assisted living facilities will be required to participate in a statewide testing initiative, according to an order announced by DeWine.

The initiative will offer baseline saliva testing to all staff and residents at more than 765 assisted living facilities for free.

“Our focus has been and remains on protecting Ohioans while navigating this pandemic,” DeWine said. “To achieve this, we must have 100% participation of all assisted living facilities across Ohio. Therefore, an order will be issued soon requiring all facilities to participate.”

People can test themselves or have them performed with assistance under the observation of a licensed health professional. Test results are typically available within 48 hours of labs receiving the samples.

Here is this week’s Public Health Advisory System map. We have 9 red counties – the lowest number since starting this system.



Newly Red Since Last Week

⬆Clark

⬆Lorain

⬆Preble

⬆Trumbull



Continuing at Red

↔Clermont

↔Erie

↔Franklin

↔Lucas

↔Mercer pic.twitter.com/ss0274tRcR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 20, 2020

Adult day centers and seniors will be able to reopen with reduced capacity starting Sept. 21 as long as they can meet safety standards, DeWine announced.

Everyone entering the center should be screened for the virus and a daily log should be kept. Other guidelines include wearing face masks and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the facilities.

Montgomery County moved down to level 2 after weeks at level 3 under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, with Clark and Preble counties moving up to level 3.

This is Preble County’s first time at level 3.

Since the levels were announced in July, Montgomery County has been at level 3, meaning there’s a high risk of coronavirus exposure of spread in the county. This is the first time it has moved down a level. Mercer County remained at level 3 for the third week in a row, with the rest of the Miami Valley remaining at level 2.

DeWine noted that the state’s urban communities are seeing a drop in cases, whereas rural communities are seeing more cases.

From Aug. 8 through the 18, Mercer and Darke counties saw the highest amount of cases per 100,000 people in the state. Mercer County reported 259.9 cases per 100,000 and Darke County reported 232.8.

Preble County ranked fourth in the state with 173.7 cases and Auglaize County was seventh with 131.4 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 112,003 total cases of coronavirus and 3,929 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.

Cases increased by 1,122, while there 22 deaths reported in the last day.

ODH reported 86 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 12,615. ICU admissions increased by 17 for a total of 2,844.

The state is reporting 91,656 presumed recoveries.