Coronavirus: School virus reporting order to go into effect Sept. 8

Under the order, school districts are also required to notify parents and guardians of cases in writing within 24 hours of receiving notification. Schools should provide as much information as possible without releasing protected information, the governor said.

Districts will also have coronavirus coordinator who will help with reporting cases.

Four counties in the Miami Valley region are at level 3, including Montgomery, Butler, Preble and Mercer counties.

Butler County moved up from level 2, with the other three counties remaining at level 3.

DeWine cited cases at Miami University and University of Dayton as contributing factors in Butler and Montgomery counties.

Champaign County was the only level 1 county in the Miami Valley region, with the remaining counties at level 2.

DeWine asked Ohioans to be mindful of health guidelines and to avoid large gatherings during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We can still have fun and get together with family,” he said. “We can travel. But it’s not so much where we go, it’s what we do and how we do it. It’s how we act when we’re with family and friends, it’s the precautions we take.”

Following the 4th of July, Ohio was averaging 1,500 new cases a day and even set a state record on July 30 with 1,733 cases reported in one day.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported the second highest number of new cases, 1,453, since the end of July.

It has been six months since Columbus announced a decision to not allow spectators at the Arnold Classic, marking on the of Ohio’s earliest moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

DeWine said the decision set the state on a “very good path” on its battle against the virus.

“It was the right decision,” he said. “It was a touch decision.”

Nearly 1,350 coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio in the last day, for a total of 127,112 cases reported during the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Deaths increased by 50, the most reported since June, DeWine said. There have bee 4,226 total deaths attributed to the virus in the state.

ICU admissions passed the 3,000 mark with 14 admissions reported in the last day.

Hospitalizations grew by 89, bringing the total to 13,663.

The state is reporting 106,095 presumed recoveries.

Explore Montgomery County second in state for highest occurrences of coronavirus

DeWine also said that more information would be released on an order requiring K-12 schools to create a coronavirus reporting system where parents could notify schools of positive cases. The district would report all students and staff cases to the local department, which would in turn report it to the state.

Each Wednesday, the ODH coronavirus dashboard would release the updated numbers.

The main goal of the order, DeWine said, is to ensure that parents are notified if their child was in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus and to make sure the public is aware of cases in their local school districts.