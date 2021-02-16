Coronavirus: DeWine to provide up date on pandemic, vaccine distribution

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its work to distribute the vaccine at 2 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join him during the press conference.
On Thursday a statewide curfew was lifted after nearly three months. The curfew went into effect in November as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in Ohio.
In January, the governor announced guidelines for how Ohioans could have the curfew shorted or lifted entirely. After Ohio reported less than 2,500 coronavirus hospitalizations for more than seven consecutive days, the curfew ended on Thursday.
To help promote vaccine equity, Ohio will have four virtual town halls in the coming weeks to address different populations regarding vaccine safety and misinformation.
Medical experts, community leaders and public health professional will join the livestream to answer questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
The town halls are scheduled on the following dates:
- Monday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
- Monday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
- Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans
The livestreams will be available on Facebook, YouTube and on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.