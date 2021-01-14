X

Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on pandemic, vaccinations

Gov. Mike DeWine reminds residents that they still need to wear a mask as Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans listens shortly after the first vaccine arrives at the hospital. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Gov. Mike DeWine reminds residents that they still need to wear a mask as Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans listens shortly after the first vaccine arrives at the hospital. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to distribute vaccines at 2 p.m.

Local health departments and emergency management agencies are continuing to released information today on Phase 1B vaccinations.

ExploreWhich medical conditions make you eligible for next round of vaccinations in Ohio

Starting next week, people ages 80 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine in Ohio. They are the first group in Phase 1B to start the vaccine.

Distribution will expand each week under the following schedule:

  • Week of Jan. 18: Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older
  • Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions
  • Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel
  • Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older
ExploreCoronavirus: Vaccinations to start Tuesday for those 80 and older in Miami County

The state is expected to begin posting where eligible Ohioans get vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Ohio Department of Health website today.

People will be able to search by county and by ZIP code.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.