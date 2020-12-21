Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s efforts to slow the spread at 2 p.m. today.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the press conference.
Nearly 6,000 people received their first coronavirus vaccine last week in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived on Monday, with pharmacies starting a federal vaccination program in nursing homes and long-term care facilities on Friday in Ohio.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two shots to be vaccinated. DeWine previously said the state is expected to start administering second shots in January.
Under phase 1A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, the shot is being administered to frontline health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
A CDC advisory panel Sunday recommended that people ages 75 and older and essential workers such as firefighters, police teachers and grocery store workers be next in line for the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.