Coronavirus: DeWine to update state on pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to give an update on the coronavrius pandemic at 2 p.m.
Today is the first day parents and staff are able to notify their school of any positive cases of the virus. Under a public health order signed Friday, schools are required to create a reporting system for parents.
Starting Sept. 15, school districts will report student and staff cases to their local health department every Tuesday. The health departments will then notify the Ohio Department of Health of cases, which will be posted on the state coronavirus website every Thursday.
Last week the governor urged Ohioans to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in a safe manner and to avoid large gatherings.
In the weeks following July 4th, the state saw an increase of coronavirus cases, including its highest daily number of cases reported at the end of the July.
Ohio health officials are hoping to avoid a similar jump following Labor Day.
As of Monday, there have been 131,336 total cases and 4,276 deaths reported in Ohio.