Coronavirus: DeWine to update state on pandemic response

Last week the governor urged Ohioans to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in a safe manner and to avoid large gatherings.

In the weeks following July 4th, the state saw an increase of coronavirus cases, including its highest daily number of cases reported at the end of the July.

Ohio health officials are hoping to avoid a similar jump following Labor Day.

As of Monday, there have been 131,336 total cases and 4,276 deaths reported in Ohio.