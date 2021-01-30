Coronavirus: Downtown Springfield restaurant to reopen with carryout only

A downtown Springfield restaurant is reopening on Tuesday for carryout and curbside pickup after temporarily closing in November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stella Bleu Bistro, located at 20 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, was closed for over two months because “it made more sense to shut down until things got better instead of losing money every week,” Chef and Co-Owner Darin Mitchell said.
“Our business was terrible,” he said. “The last week we were open there was one night that I had one customer come in to eat.”
Stella Bleu Bistro is a fine dining restaurant. Mitchell explained that they make everything in house and it didn’t make sense to waste so much food.
He said business was off by about 50 percent when the restaurant temporarily closed.
The restaurant is reopening on Tuesday with a limited menu and family size meals.
Boxed lunches priced at $10 will be available 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Box lunches include a sandwich with local ham, white cheddar and house honey mustard on a brioche bun, Mumford’s chips and a double chocolate brownie or a sandwich with local roast beef, swiss, banana pepper relish and horseradish sauce on a brioche bun, Mumford’s chips and a double chocolate brownie. Salads priced at $10 are also available.
For dinner, the restaurant will have three course meals for two people costing $45 or for four people costing $75. Meal options include lasagna or beef burgundy, side items and dessert. Dinners must be ordered between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for same day pickup. Dinner pickup is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Vegan gumbo will also be available.
The restaurant will have bottles of red and white wine for sale.
“We want them to know we are still here and we are ready to open when things get better,” he said.
The staff at Stella Bleu Bistro said that they miss their customers and appreciate the community’s support.
“I’m a workaholic,” Mitchell said. “I just miss cooking and that feeling of serving someone a really good meal.”
For more information, search for Stella Bleu on Facebook or call 937-717-0478.