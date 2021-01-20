Coronavirus: Registration open for UD Arena drive-thru vaccine clinic running through Saturday

Nearly 4,000 eligible Ohioans can get vaccinated beginning today at a drive-thru clinic at University of Dayton Arena beginning this afternoon.
The clinic, which is by appointment only and operated by Miami Valley Hospital, is open between 2 and 4 p.m. today, as well as 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday, Premier Health announced.
Additional clinics may be scheduled if Premier Health receives more vaccine supplies, the health care network stated in a release.
Those eligible can schedule an appointment through www.premierhealth.com/vaccine or through MyChart or by calling (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Premier Health will be vaccinating more than 5,000 eligible Ohioans 80 and older within the next week. That includes 1,100 Ohioans who scheduled vaccines late last week and are receiving them this week, as well as nearly 4,000 people who will be vaccinated today through Saturday.
The clinic is only for vaccinations, no coronavirus tests will be available at the site, the release said.