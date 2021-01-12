Greene County offers notification system for coronavirus vaccine clinics

The next phase includes Ohioans ages 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and K-12 school personnel.

Vaccinations for Phase 1B are scheduled to start next week with those ages 80 and older, with other groups starting on the following:

Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions

Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel

Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

Under Phase 1B, an estimated 2,211,000 Ohioans will be eligible for the vaccine.

GCPH is asking that people remain patient as the next phase begins, noting that supplies are limited and that the agency cannot control how many doses it receives.