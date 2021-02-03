Coronavirus: Greene County vaccine wait list about 20,000 people long, growing daily

“At the end of each scheduled clinic, if there are vaccine doses left over, we will call additional people from our list who are eligible but may not have gotten a call for that day,” Howell said. “We will continue to call that list until we use up those last doses so they are not wasted.”

Due to the high demand of the vaccine, Public Health is also taking a lot of more calls. Staff is working to answer as many calls and questions as possible. Health officials are trying to call bac anyone who had to leave a voicemail in a timely manner.

Public Health is encouraging people to reach out to other providers in the area if they are on the agency’s wait list.

The Ohio Department of Health has list a of providers available here: https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Other providers in Greene County include Discount Drug Mart, Kettering Health Network, Kroger and Walgreens.

To sign up for Public Health’s wait list, visit https://healthalert.gcph.info/covid19/signup. Public Health is calling residents in order based of registration date and eligible age group. Once you are registered, your name will stay on the wait list until Public Health calls you to come to a scheduled clinic. It could take weeks, pending vaccine availability, for Public Health to contact you.