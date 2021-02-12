Coronavirus: Hospitalizations under 2,000 for fourth day in a row in Ohio

Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 3,846 cases a day. The state has recorded 934,742 total cases during the pandemic.

Deaths increased by 2,559 Friday as Ohio continues to reconcile 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths in November and December that previously weren’t recorded.

“Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation,” read a message on the COVDI-19 dashboard.

About 2,500 of the deaths reported Friday were the result of this process, making the state’s daily total around 59.

On Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a statewide curfew ended after the state reported less than 2,500 hospitalizations for more than seven consecutive days.

The curfew initially was from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and went into effect in November as cases and hospitalizations surged in Ohio. The curfew was set to last 21 days, but was extended three times as the state worked to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, DeWine shortened the curfew to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. after the state recorded fewer than 3,500 hospitalizations for seven days in a row.

The governor warned Thursday that even though the curfew has been lifted it’s still important to follow health guidelines to prevent cases and hospitalizations from increasing again.

If there are signs of the virus surging again, the state could see another curfew, DeWine said.