X

Coronavirus: Kettering Health to require appointments at drive-thru test locations

STAFF FILE
STAFF FILE

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Starting tomorrow, Kettering Health Network will require appointments at all coronavirus drive-thru testing locations.

The test also requires a doctor’s order. Once the order is received, Kettering Health patients can schedule a testing appointment through MyChart.

ExploreCoronavirus: Montgomery County makes level 4 watch list for first time

Patients should sign in and click on “Visits” at the top of the web page. Users on the MyChart app will click on “Appointments.”

Anyone who does not have a MyChart account can schedule an appointment by signing up for an account. Anyone with MyChart questions can call 937-384-4893.

Drive-thru testing locations include the Huber Health Center at 8701 Old Troy Pike and Southview Medical Center at 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

ExploreOhio’s new health order signed: What is OK during curfew?

Testing is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Drive-thru testing will be closed on Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, with hours limited to noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.