Coronavirus: Kettering Health to require appointments at drive-thru test locations

Starting tomorrow, Kettering Health Network will require appointments at all coronavirus drive-thru testing locations.
The test also requires a doctor’s order. Once the order is received, Kettering Health patients can schedule a testing appointment through MyChart.
Patients should sign in and click on “Visits” at the top of the web page. Users on the MyChart app will click on “Appointments.”
Anyone who does not have a MyChart account can schedule an appointment by signing up for an account. Anyone with MyChart questions can call 937-384-4893.
Drive-thru testing locations include the Huber Health Center at 8701 Old Troy Pike and Southview Medical Center at 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.
Testing is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Drive-thru testing will be closed on Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, with hours limited to noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.