Coronavirus: Kettering Health vaccinates 101-year-old woman during DeWine press conference

A 101-year-old woman and 98-year-old man received the coronavirus vaccine live during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference Tuesday from Jamestown Health Center.
“We are so excited for this day,” said Dr. Kevin Sharrett. “[This is] the first day that we can begin this offensive fight against this virus that has just changed our lives.”
He added that the staff are humbled, honored and proud to be a part of vaccination efforts.
Iola Creamer, who celebrated her 101st birthday in October, said she felt the vaccine, but it didn’t hurt.
Alfred McDaniel, who is 98, also received the vaccine.
“I felt just a ting,” he said.
The vaccinations were part of clinics held by Kettering Health Network as the state expanded vaccine distribution. This week people ages 80 and older are now able to be vaccinated.
Kettering Health Network will continue to have vaccination clinics through Thursday.