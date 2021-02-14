Coronavirus: Montgomery County deputies to provide rides to vaccine appointments in severe winter weather

As severe winter weather moves towards the Miami Valley, some may be uncomfortable or unable to drive to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is here to help.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that deputies and staff who are not patrolling the roads will be available to transport those who feel unsafe driving in hazardous conditions to vaccine appointments.
“Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has a tough decision to make on whether to move forward with the vaccinations on Tuesday or to reschedule them,” Streck said in a release. “Although my road patrol deputies will be extra busy if we get the weather that is predicted, my reserve deputies, command and administrative staff have formulated a plan to help our elderly citizens or others who are not comfortable driving in the snow, get to and from their vaccination appointments.”
Any Montgomery County resident who has an appointment to receive the vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that believes they may need help getting to their vaccination site should call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-4357(HELP) and ask to be put on the list to receive a ride.
Callers will need to provide their name, address, phone number and the time and place of their vaccine appointment, the release said. Anyone interested in the service is encouraged to call as early as possible, preferably no later than three hours before the scheduled appointment. Rides can only be provided to those who already have an appointment, the release said. There are not enough deputies to provide rides to other appointments. Deputies will wear masks in the vehicle and will require anyone riding along to do the same.
Streck encourages anyone who does not need to be out while it is snowing to stay home so the road crews can treat and plow roadways. The Sheriff’s Office will monitor roadways and will issue snow emergencies if necessary.