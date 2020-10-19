Coronavirus: Montgomery County hits 10,000 total cases

There have been 10,000 total cases of coronavirus reported in Montgomery County throughout the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The county hit the benchmark on Sunday after seven cases were added to the total. There were no cases reported on Monday, according to preliminary data.
Montgomery County is the first in the Miami Valley to reach 10,000. Butler County is trailing with 7,914 total cases.
There have been 7,941 presumed recoveries, according to the ODH.
More than a third of Montgomery County’s cases were attributed to people 29 and younger. Ages 20 to 29 made up the bulk of cases with 2,239, followed by 0 to 19 with 1,578.
Another 1,342 cases were in people ages 30-39 and 1,323 cases in ages 50 to 29. Those 80 and older made the up the least amount of cases with 546, according to data from ODH.
Of the 10,000 cases, 5,579 who tested positive were female.
Montgomery County has also reported 1,108 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic and 185 total deaths.