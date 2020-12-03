Montgomery County remains purple, state’s highest coronavirus alert level

Montgomery County remained at level 4, or purple, on the state’s public health advisory system. It is the most severe level.
Warren County, which was on the watch list last week, remained at level 3, or red.
“Unfortunately, we’re still at level 4 and we just remind people that this is going to be a continued fight to reduce the number of cases,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County public information supervisor. “We’re going into a holiday period where people will want to get together, which is only natural, but we’re asking people to maintain their distance from others.”
As of Thursday, there have been 23,828 total cases in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Suffoletto said in addition to the total number of cases, the number of hospitalizations and ICU use is important. When the hospitals are full, it affects people with other conditions that would be crowded out.
What is important is for people to continue to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as staying home as much as possible and when out wearing masks and social distancing, in addition to frequent hand washing.
There are eight total purple counties in Ohio: Montgomery, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit. Franklin County, which was at level 4 last week, moved down to level 3.
Three counties, Madison, Fairfield and Cuyahoga, are on the level 4 watch list.
Outside of Montgomery County, the rest of the Miami Valley is at level 3, or red level.