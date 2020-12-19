Coronavirus: More than 4,500 vaccinated in Ohio

Since the coronavirus vaccine first arrived in Ohio on Monday, 4,536 people have received their first dose, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state received more than 98,000 Pfizer vaccines this week which were distributed to nine hospitals. The vaccine requires two doses, with a waiting period of several weeks between shots.
In Phase 1A of Ohio’s vaccination distribution plan, the state is focusing on health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. A federal program aimed at vaccinating those in nursing homes and other congregate care facilities started Friday in Ohio.
More than half who started receiving vaccines this week were under of the age of 40, according to ODH.
Ages 30-39 received the most vaccines, with 1,370 administered. The next largest age group was 20-29 with 1,011 vaccines. Fifty-two vaccinations were give to those ages 70 and older.
Cuyahoga County has administer the most vaccines in the state at 881.
The following number of vaccines have been administered to residents in the Miami Valley:
- Butler County: 114
- Champaign County: 23
- Clark County: 266
- Darke County: 0
- Greene County: 35
- Logan County: 5
- Miami County: 9
- Montgomery County: 49
- Preble County: 1
- Warren County: 57
Springfield Regional Medical Center was one of nine hospitals to get shipments of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. The hospital received 975 doses Tuesday and began vaccinating high-risk personnel the same day.
Local health departments are scheduled to receive their first batches of the vaccine next week, with Ohio scheduled to get it’s second shipment from Pfizer and its first from Moderna.