Coronavirus: More than 5,900 start vaccination in first week in Ohio

More than half who started receiving vaccines this week were younger than 40, according to the ODH.

Those between 30 and 39 received the most vaccines, with 1,793 administered. The next largest age group was 20-29 with 1,269 vaccines started. So far 134 vaccinations were given to those 70 and older.

Cuyahoga County administered the most vaccines in the state at 1,160.

The following number of vaccines have been administered in the Miami Valley:

Clark County: 324

Butler County: 118

Warren County: 61

Montgomery County: 56

Greene County: 41

Champaign County: 27

Miami County: 13

Logan County: 10

Preble County: 1

Darke County: 0

Those who receive the vaccine must get the same one for both doses for it to be most effective.

