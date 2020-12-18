Coronavirus: More than 9,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

For the first time in 13 days, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio dropped below 5,000. As of Friday, there are 4,940 coronavirus patients in hospitals throughout the state, with 1,222 in southwest Ohio. This is the third straight day the region has reported 1,222 patients, according to ODH.

COVID-19 patients account for 16.72% of the regions hospital beds, with 2,098 (28.7%) of beds still available.

Southwest Ohio has 253 coronavirus patients in the ICU, accounting for 21.85% of beds. There are 265 (22.88%) ICU beds still open in the area.

Ohio added 47 ICU admissions for a total of 5,429.

ODH reported 73 deaths on Friday. Ohio has recorded 7,967 deaths attributed to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate has dipped to 14.1%, according to ODH. It’s the lowest it’s bee since Nov. 27. It’s also the eighth straight day the average has decreased since hitting 16.1% on Dec. 6.