Coronavirus: Nearly 9,000 daily cases, 400 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

As of today, there are 5,142 patients who are currently hospitalized, and 1,204 of those patients are in the ICU. pic.twitter.com/oUmy4n9KyX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020

In southwest Ohio, there’s 1,278 coronavirus patients in the region’s hospitals.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 4,814 total ICU admission related to the virus in Ohio, according to ODH. Thirty-three admissions were reported in the last day.

Deaths increased by 82 Thursday for a total of 6,753.

A spike in recent cases the last few weeks has caused a delay in contact tracing in Montgomery County, according to the local health department.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is asking anyone who tests positive for the virus to notify everyone they think is a close contact.