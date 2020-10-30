Coronavirus: New Carlisle Fall Farmers Market canceled

The New Carlisle Fall Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“With the safety of our vendors and community in mind we decided to cancel. Thank you to everyone for a great year,” the New Carlisle Farmers Market said in a post on their Facebook page.
According to the post, the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) suggested that organizers cancel the market.
The health district said earlier in the week, they recommended that individuals stay home if possible after receiving a call from organizers asking about “what happens if we go purple.”
“Due to Clark County experiencing the highest amount of new cases in a 7 day period, the most hospitalizations and ED visits related to COVID and having already had 40 deaths in the month of October, CCCHD recommended that these individuals stayed home if possible,” CCCHD Communications Coordinator Kyle Trout said.
The county was one of three in the state to be placed on a watch list for counties that could move up to level 4, otherwise referred to as the purple level on Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The system ranges from level 1 or yellow as lowest to level 4 or purple as highest and most severe.
On Thursday, the county was removed from the level 4 watch list. The county remains at level 3, or red.
Trout said, “We have been recommending that everyone stays home and only leaves their home when necessary.”
Even though the county did not move to purple, Trout said the county is still at “a critical point in the fight against COVID.”
“Now is the time to double down our efforts of masking, social distancing, washing hands and limiting contact with anyone who does not live with you at home,” Trout said.