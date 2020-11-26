Coronavirus: No data update today due to Thanksgiving

Warren County was one of 11 counties placed on the level 4 watch list.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” DeWine said Wednesday. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”

ODH reported 10,835 daily cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 382,743. The state’s 21-day average is 7,264 cases.

Ohio set a new record for hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations increased by 417 for a total of 25,486. There were 156 daily deaths reported, with 6,274 total.