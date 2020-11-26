Coronavirus: No data update today due to Thanksgiving

The Ohio Department of Health is not scheduled to update state coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving due to the holiday.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the state health department said that Thursday’s daily numbers would be reported on Friday.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled press conference will also take a break for the holiday. On Tuesday he said the next coronavirus press conference would likely be Monday or Tuesday.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported 4,408 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across the state on Thanksgiving, down from 4,547 reported on Wednesday. The group uses data submitted by hospitals to the OHA Resource Tracker.
The updated county alert levels, which the state typically shared on Thursdays, were released yesterday. Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties all moved to level 4, joining Franklin County.
Warren County was one of 11 counties placed on the level 4 watch list.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” DeWine said Wednesday. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”
ODH reported 10,835 daily cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 382,743. The state’s 21-day average is 7,264 cases.
Ohio set a new record for hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations increased by 417 for a total of 25,486. There were 156 daily deaths reported, with 6,274 total.