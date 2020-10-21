Coronavirus: Ohio breaks daily case record at 2,366

On Tuesday, Ohio set a record for new hospitalizations reported in 24 hours with 216. It was more than 50 admissions than the previous high reported in July, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

“People’s lives are at stakes. We worry about our hospitals starting to fill up,” DeWine said. “We worry about long-term damage people may have as they recover.”

On Wednesday, Ohio reported 135 new hospitalizations, brining the total to 17,523. ICU admissions increased by 35 for a total of 3,632.

There are 1,252 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 386 patients in southwest Ohio.

Explore Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

While hospitals are not at capacity at this time, health officials are looking for signs of where the virus will peak.

Dr. Andy Thomas of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said that currently there aren’t any clears signs of where cases and hospitalizations will level off.