Coronavirus: More than 1,800 new cases reported in Ohio

Ohio reported 1,840 new cases of coronavirus Friday, one of the highest number of daily cases for the state since the pandemic started.
The state has reported 166,102 total cases since the pandemic started, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Eleven deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 4,994.
Daily hospitalizations remained over 100 for the fourth-straight day with 101 reported Friday. ICU admissions increased by 18 for a total of 3,413.
Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is “deeply concerned” about the state’s coronavirus numbers, noting that 96% of Ohioans live in red or orange counties.
As of Thursday there are 18 red counties and 58 orange counties in the state. Half of the new red counties had outbreaks linked to funerals and weddings.
“To live with the virus, we need to adjust our routines," DeWine said. "That may mean reconsidering attending a crowded event or going to a party.”
The governor also stressed the importance of continuing to wear face masks and avoid large groups.