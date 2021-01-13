Coronavirus: Hospitalized patients drop under 4,000 in Ohio

Ohio recorded 288 hospitalizations on Wednesday, brining the total to 42,151. Fifteen ICU admissions were reported for a total of 6,252.

Cases increased by 6,701 in Ohio, the second lower number of daily cases reported this week. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 799,639 total cases of coronavirus.

The state reported 79 deaths, bringing the total to 9,881.

Ohio is continuing to prepare to start the next phase in distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting next week, people ages 80 and older can start getting vaccinate as Phase 1B begins.

Local health departments and emergency management agencies are releasing details about when, where and how people can get the vaccine today and tomorrow.

As of Wednesday, 338,778 people have started getting vaccinated in Ohio, according to ODH.