Coronavirus: Ohio passes 300,000 total cases, reports 7,268 daily cases

On Monday, there were 200 patients in the ICU and 115 on ventilators in the area.

Coronavirus patients account for 12.42% of southwest Ohio’s hospital beds, with 2,096 beds, or 30.56%, still available.

Statewide, there have been 4,223 ICU admissions reported in connection to coronavirus, including 19 recorded Monday.

There were 20 deaths reported Monday, bringing the total to 5,742 since the pandemic started.

Ohio’s positivity rate also continues to climb with cases and hospitalizations. On Saturday, 12.5% of those tested for coronavirus were positive, according to the ODH. Over the last seven days, the positivity rate is an average of 12.5%, the highest it has been since the end of April and almost double the 6.8% average positivity rate reported on Halloween.

As Ohio has continued to see record highs in daily cases and hospitalizations due to virus, Gov. Mike DeWine warned Ohioans that if the trend continues bars, restaurants, fitness centers and gym could be closed again.

“We’re not talking about shutting down, we’re talking about slowing down,” he said. “This is a very crucial time. We’re asking people to reduce their social interactions for the next few weeks. We’re seeing tremendous spread because people are letting their guard down around friends/family.”

Starting Monday, a public health order requires retail businesses to enforce mask-wearing inside stores. Businesses not following the order will initially receive a warning, but could be forced to shut down for less than 24 hours if continue to violate it.

Under the order, masks are required for anyone ages 10 and older while in stores. Exemptions are included for those who are unable to wear a mask due to physical or developmental reasons. Businesses must make accommodations for those who are unable to wear a mask, whether by offering online shopping or allowing shoppers to wear a face shield.

DeWine also announce a revised order regarding public gatherings Monday. That order, which will go into effect Tuesday, prohibits dancing and socializing in open congregate areas as well as self-serve buffets at wedding receptions, funerals and other events at banquet halls.

Despite a previous mass gathering health order, the governor said the state continues to see “rampant spread” of coronavirus following wedding receptions, social gatherings and funerals.

“We have seen great tragedy associated with such events," he said. "It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”