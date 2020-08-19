Coronavirus: Ohio recommends against travel to four states

The Ohio Department of Health is recommending against travel to four states in an updated travel advisory released Wednesday afternoon.
The four states are Idaho, Nevada, Mississippi and Florida.
⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 19, 2020
Anyone traveling to Ohio from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory is based off a seven-day rolling average of coronavirus positivity rates. Mississippi has the highest at 23.4%, with Nevada following at 17.5% and Florida and Idaho at 16.2% and 15.4% respectively.
ODH is recommending against travel, whether for work or pleasure, to any state with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. As of Aug. 17, Ohio’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 4.3%.