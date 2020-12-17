Coronavirus: Ohio remains on its own travel advisory, joins 13 other states

Ohio made its own travel advisory for at least the third straight week on Wednesday, reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 17%.
The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging residents against travel to states with a positivity rate of 15% or more.
Ohio joined 13 other states in making the weekly update, including: South Dakota (43%), Pennsylvania (39.2%), Kansas (38%), Iowa (35.4%), Mississippi (22.4%), Texas (21%), Utah (18%), Tennessee (17.3%), Nevada (17.1%), Oklahoma (16.4%), Arkansas (16.4%), Missouri (16.3%) and Arizona (15%).
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the advisory should quarantine for 14 days, according to ODH.
Those quarantining should take their temperature twice a day to monitor for a fever. They should also keep an eye out for other COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
If symptoms develop, call your doctor.
ODH uses data collected by the COVID Tracking Project to compile the advisory. Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Wyoming recently had reporting irregularities with the number of tests taken, so the health department was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate for those states.