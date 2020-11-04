Coronavirus: Ohio reports 4,000+ daily cases for second straight day

More than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus were added to Ohio’s total Wednesday, making it the second straight day the state has passed the 4,000 mark.
Hospitalizations and deaths continued to increase, too.
Ohio reported 4,071 new cases, the second highest number of cases the state has seen. There have been 230,209 total cases reported in Ohio during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Ohio reported more than 4,000 daily cases for the first time. The 4,229 mark shattered the state’s previous daily case record of 3,845 set on Oct. 30. In the last week, daily case numbers exceeded 3,00 three times.
Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 2,693 cases a day.
Hospitalizations increased by 186 for a total of 19,801. In southwest Ohio, 575 coronavirus patients were in hospitals Wednesday, accounting for 8.23% of the region’s hospital beds. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 87 on ventilators in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Statewide, there have been 3,946 ICU admissions related to coronavirus, with 22 reported on Wednesday.
Ohio recorded 55 new deaths for a total of 5,428.
Gov. Mike DeWine called for unity ahead of Election Day, asking Ohioans to come together to fight coronavirus regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.
“Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march," he said. “This enemy has invaded our nation, stealing nearly 230,000 American lives and at least 5,300 Ohio lives — all on our own soil.”