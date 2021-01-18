Coronavirus: Ohio reports lowest number of daily cases this year with 4,312

Ohio reported 4,312 daily cases of coronavirus Monday, its lowest number of daily cases this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s the first time that Ohio has recorded less than 5,000 cases in a day in at least 21 days. Sunday’s 5,247 daily cases was the second lowest number reported in 2021.
Over the last three weeks, Ohio has been reporting an average of 7,430 cases a day. Its reported a total of 831,066 cases throughout the pandemic.
About 3,700 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in Ohio as of Monday for the fifth straight day, according to ODH. Southwest Ohio reported 1,023 coronavirus hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as 263 in ICUs and 218 on ventilators.
The region has remained under 1,100 patients since Jan. 12.
Coronavirus patients account for 14.17% of southwest Ohio’s total hospital beds and 22.79% of ICU beds.
On Monday, Ohio recorded 162 new hospitalizations and 16 ICU admissions, for a total of 43,351 and and 6,371 respectively.
Deaths increased by 162, bringing the total to 10,281.
This week people ages 80 and older can start receiving the coronavirus vaccine as Ohio kicks off Phase 1B.
Each week, the state is expected to expanded groups eligible to be vaccinated, with all of Phase 1B scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine the week of Feb. 8.
Ohio plans to rollout the vaccine on the following schedule:
- Week of Jan. 18: Ohioans 80 and older
- Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions
- Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel
- Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older
On Friday ODH unveiled a new tool listing all of the vaccine providers in the state. As of Monday, there are 752 providers.
Anyone interested in being vaccinated should contact a provider first to see if they have doses available and if an appointment is required.
As of Monday, 444,524 people in Ohio have received their first vaccination shot, accounting for roughly 3.8% of the state’s population. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.