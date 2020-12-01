Coronavirus: Ohio sets record for daily hospitalizations

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 27,449 total hospitalizations and 4,729 ICU admissions.

Cases increased by 9,030 Tuesday, bringing the total to 430,093. The state’s 21-day case average is 8,029.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 14.7%, just below the 15% threshold Ohio uses when compiling the travel advisory. ODH recommends that anyone traveling to Ohio from a state with a positivity rate of 15% or mores self-quarantine for 14 days.

There have been 6,548 deaths recorded in Ohio with 119 reported in the last day.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Mike DeWine asked Ohioans to continue to limit physical contact with people outside their household.

“I’m asking every Ohioan to continue to pull back and limit your activities. There is a cause and effect to what we do — we can slow this down,” he said. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. We haven’t seen anything like this for 100 years.”